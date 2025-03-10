Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 77,439 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 833,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,439 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 1.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $285,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $237,375,000. Amundi lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $333.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 653.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

