BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70, RTT News reports. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BioNTech Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $108.78 on Monday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BioNTech from $171.00 to $171.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.72.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

