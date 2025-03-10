Medical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 9th

Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, UnitedHealth Group, Merck & Co., Inc., and Intuitive Surgical are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies that operate in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. They are typically sought after by investors looking for growth opportunities in industries that benefit from advancements in medical research and an aging global population. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY traded down $44.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $868.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,816,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,369. The stock has a market cap of $823.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $826.63 and a 200-day moving average of $847.97.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,897,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,661,339. The stock has a market cap of $736.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $5.63 on Friday, reaching $493.35. 5,431,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011,298. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.57. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.71. 24,097,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,021,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65. The firm has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $134.63.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $20.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $518.26. 3,687,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $571.36 and its 200 day moving average is $531.53. The firm has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

