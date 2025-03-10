1,794 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $100.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.89 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.