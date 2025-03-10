Objectivity Squared LLC Buys New Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 192,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59,062 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,420,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,943,009.64. This trade represents a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 825,662 shares of company stock valued at $100,414,453 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Melius Research upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $91.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.