Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.74 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

