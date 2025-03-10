Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB grew its position in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,378,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,782 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $70.55 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on C

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.