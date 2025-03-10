Morton Community Bank Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Morton Community Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.1% of Morton Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

AT&T Stock Up 1.6 %

T stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.