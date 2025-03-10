Vista Investment Partners II LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 413,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cencora Price Performance
NYSE:COR opened at $254.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.39. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.90.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora
Insider Activity
In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $13,022,850. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Insider Scoop: 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying and Selling
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Play Both Sides: 3 Bond ETFs to Balance Offense and Defense
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.