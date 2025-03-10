Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for THOR Industries (THO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE: THO) in the last few weeks:

3/7/2025 – THOR Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – THOR Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – THOR Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – THOR Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – THOR Industries was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

2/27/2025 – THOR Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2025 – THOR Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2025 – THOR Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – THOR Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2025 – THOR Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/25/2025 – THOR Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2025 – THOR Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE THO opened at $85.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $118.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,103,000 after acquiring an additional 619,318 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,038,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,130,000 after purchasing an additional 283,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in THOR Industries by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,171,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,767,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

