Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $140.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average of $96.90. The company has a market cap of $334.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

