Vista Investment Partners II LLC Invests $658,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 26,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 318,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.