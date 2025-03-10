Rebalance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 9.2% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $123,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,545,901,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,453,000 after purchasing an additional 230,711 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 10,070,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,845,000 after purchasing an additional 207,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

