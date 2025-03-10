JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,525 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.9% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,600,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,096,000 after buying an additional 91,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,868,000 after buying an additional 789,054 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,590,000 after buying an additional 838,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,252,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

