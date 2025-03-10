Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stake Lessened by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $144,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $61.19 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.23. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

