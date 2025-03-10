Isthmus Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.5% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $4,066,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $96.84 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

