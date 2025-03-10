Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.
Anglo American Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $30.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $35.70.
About Anglo American
