Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 8,218 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 187,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,550,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $57.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

