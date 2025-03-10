Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,549,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,834,774,000 after acquiring an additional 224,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,800,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,898,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,620,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,142,000 after acquiring an additional 210,461 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,118,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,620,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,391 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.