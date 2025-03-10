NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $111.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.78. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.44 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

