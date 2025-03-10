BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1,374.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Report on YUMC

Yum China Trading Up 0.8 %

YUMC opened at $49.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.