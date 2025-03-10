Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,436 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO opened at $24.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

