Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,116,000 after buying an additional 476,292 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,486,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,381,000 after purchasing an additional 189,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 591,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,397,000 after purchasing an additional 740,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,154,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,936,000 after purchasing an additional 132,008 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

