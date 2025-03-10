Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Karman in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

KRMN stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. Karman has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $34.20.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

