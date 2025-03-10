Altiora Financial Group LLC Invests $287,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Altiora Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.36 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

