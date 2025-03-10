United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Highland Peak Capital LLC

Highland Peak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111,214 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for about 9.3% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $16,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Airlines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,874,000 after buying an additional 78,470 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,650,000 after buying an additional 1,040,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,311,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,526,000 after buying an additional 168,498 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in United Airlines by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,227,000 after buying an additional 2,707,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,604,000 after buying an additional 908,558 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $82.88 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.