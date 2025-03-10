1,464 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,965,000 after buying an additional 235,091 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,457,000 after purchasing an additional 102,134 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $126.81 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $122.61 and a one year high of $223.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock worth $6,485,189 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

