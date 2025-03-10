Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,820,000 after buying an additional 813,666 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,899,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,441,000 after buying an additional 344,114 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $995.24.

EQIX opened at $859.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $923.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $908.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 219.42%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total transaction of $2,896,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,085,186.32. This represents a 12.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total transaction of $1,202,838.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

