United Community Bank Buys Shares of 4,800 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,068 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560,636 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,492.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,959,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,357.8% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,892,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,222 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

