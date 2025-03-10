Clare Market Investments LLC Buys New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Adobe by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $449.40 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.60.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
