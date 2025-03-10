Clare Market Investments LLC Buys New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Adobe by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.81.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $449.40 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

