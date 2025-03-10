Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $44,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 33.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $272,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

CARR stock opened at $67.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

