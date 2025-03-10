EPIQ Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,907 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $491.79 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $309.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.14.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.