Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 143,040 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 565.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 152,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 129,439 shares during the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,315,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $32.46.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.