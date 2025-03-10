Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $786.31 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,239,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459,753 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises approximately 3.5% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $786,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Welltower by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 38.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 638.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,066,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,884,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,585,000 after buying an additional 117,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $147.22 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $158.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.99 and a 200 day moving average of $132.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.42.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

