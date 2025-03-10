Promising Utility Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 9th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Eaton are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas. Due to the consistent demand for these services and often regulated operations, these stocks are generally considered stable investments with reliable dividend yields. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $262.67. 102,166,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,497,328. The firm has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.71. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $495.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,988. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $518.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.07. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 150,532,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,780,328. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $15.82. 81,923,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,855,802. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $7.74 on Friday, reaching $285.29. 4,533,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,284. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton has a 1 year low of $255.65 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

