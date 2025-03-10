Contrasting OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR)

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Allurion Technologies and OrthoPediatrics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allurion Technologies 0 1 2 1 3.00 OrthoPediatrics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Volatility and Risk

Allurion Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $54.17, indicating a potential upside of 2,110.88%. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus price target of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 46.94%. Given Allurion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allurion Technologies is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

Allurion Technologies has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allurion Technologies and OrthoPediatrics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allurion Technologies $34.75 million 0.34 -$80.61 million ($12.00) -0.20 OrthoPediatrics $204.73 million 3.01 -$20.97 million ($1.63) -15.55

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than Allurion Technologies. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allurion Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allurion Technologies and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allurion Technologies -71.24% N/A -56.75% OrthoPediatrics -15.00% -5.78% -4.80%

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats Allurion Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. Allurion Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine, BandLoc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform | Femur, Devise Rail, Orthex, The Fassier-Duval Telescopic Intramedullary System, SLIMTM Nail, The GAP Nail, The Free Gliding SCFE Screw System, GIROTM Growth Modulation System, PNP Tibia System, ApiFix Mid-C System, and Mitchell Ponseti. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

