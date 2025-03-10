Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $44.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

