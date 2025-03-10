1,761 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Vista Investment Partners II LLC

Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after buying an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after purchasing an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,663,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $262.87 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $234.18 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $223.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

