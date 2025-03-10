AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Isthmus Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 1.9% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,620.28 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,728.97 and a twelve month high of $3,636.96. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,365.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,230.04.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,646.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.