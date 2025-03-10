Rebalance LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rebalance LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,218,143,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,591,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,808,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $59.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

