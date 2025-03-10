REDW Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,142,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ opened at $65.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.