Rebalance LLC Sells 51,725 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Rebalance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,725 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

