Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after purchasing an additional 508,344 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after buying an additional 576,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,247,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,832,000 after buying an additional 151,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RTX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,806,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,851,000 after acquiring an additional 549,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in RTX by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $128.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.83. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.44 and a fifty-two week high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

