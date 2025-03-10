Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 13,726.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $196,651,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,748,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,355,000 after buying an additional 867,993 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Zoetis by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 889,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,917,000 after buying an additional 665,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zoetis by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,266,000 after acquiring an additional 572,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
