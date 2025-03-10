Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,676,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,334 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $106,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

