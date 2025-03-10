Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $134.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.45 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

