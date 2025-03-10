Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $91,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 192,421.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,980,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,418,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975,855 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Hubbell by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,202,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,377,000 after acquiring an additional 279,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $63,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,826,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $40,533,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $355.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $337.97 and a 52 week high of $481.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $422.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.88.

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

