Taika Capital LP Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Taika Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 4.2% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 120.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,497,000 after acquiring an additional 267,836 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 32.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $450.88 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $429.77 and a 12 month high of $624.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $501.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.66.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

