Investors Research Corp Sells 241 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

SDY stock opened at $138.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

