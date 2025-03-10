Morton Community Bank Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Morton Community Bank reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $89.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.08. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

